Poe asks Democrat leadership to prioritize citizenship for “undocumented immigrants”

Well, we have two hellholes around the globe today, Afghanistan and Haiti. Where would you rather be? You could be in Haiti, where American aid is being flown in, and where, as perilous as it is today, there will be better tomorrows. Or you could be in Afghanistan, where American rescue planes are flying in, but they are in short supply, and there is no sign of better tomorrows. In fact, there will be worse tomorrows. In both countries, America has made its mark. I shall take Haiti.