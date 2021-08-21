Cancel
Poe asks Democrat leadership to prioritize citizenship for "undocumented immigrants"

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGainesville Mayor Lauren Poe signed a letter along with 83 other mayors on July 26, 2021, that asked President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to “prioritize the inclusion of a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, essential workers, and their families in any economic recovery legislation including through budget reconciliation.”

