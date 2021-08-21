Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAN NFC personnel executive tells Matt Lombardo of Fansided that Bears’ QB Justin Fields should start over QB Andy Dalton in Week 1. “This kid definitely can play Week 1, but I don’t think Nagy will do it,” the executive told Lombardo. “He was in Kansas City when the Chiefs sat Patrick Mahomes for a year behind Alex Smith, and I’m sure seeing that they have a veteran; a really smart guy in Andy Dalton, who is a team-first guy who will help lift Fields through any struggles, and watch tape with him. He honestly should start. Personally, he’s the best answer for now and the future.”

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#The Packers#American Football#Nfc#Chiefs#Cbs Sports#Packers Qb Aaron Rodgers#Siriusxm Nfl Radio#Jeopardy#Colts#Athletic#Wr#Vikings Wr Dede Westbrook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLStone Country Enterprise

‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’

GREEN BAY — Earlier in camp, Aaron Rodgers received an across-the-country complaint. Or maybe it was just an observation. Whichever it was, it came from Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley, Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers batterymate who had been monitoring as best he could the travails of his successor at center, rookie second-round pick Josh Myers.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLAOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him. Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Jordan Love Picking Up 1 Bad Habit From Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers can make throws that 99-percent of NFL quarterbacks, even many great ones, can’t pull off. His potential heir apparently Jordan Love has an impressive arm of his own, but it sounds like he may need to play within himself a bit more. Rodgers was understandably absent for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Green Bay Packers Released A Quarterback On Friday

The Green Bay Packers announced a pair of roster moves this Friday before their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Nearly a week after re-signing quarterback Jake Dolegala, the Packers have decided to release him. Taking his place on the roster is cornerback Rojesterman Farris. This is the second time...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Implications for Vikings from Gardner Minshew Trade to Eagles

NFL roster cuts are on the horizon — every team must shrink to 53 men by August 31 — so roster moves are happening as the preseason winds down. A trade hit the NFL news stratosphere on Saturday morning as the Americana-laced Gardner Minshew was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 6th-Round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFLchatsports.com

Want To Win Vikings-Packers Tickets? Get Your COVID Vaccine This Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This weekend, Minnesota Vikings fans can get a shot to have a shot at tickets to the team’s matchup with the rival Green Bay Packers. Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced Tuesday that anyone 18 and older who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic on Saturday will be entered into a drawing for two tickets to the Vikings-Packers game on Nov. 21.

Comments / 0

Community Policy