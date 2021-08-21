NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings
AN NFC personnel executive tells Matt Lombardo of Fansided that Bears’ QB Justin Fields should start over QB Andy Dalton in Week 1. “This kid definitely can play Week 1, but I don’t think Nagy will do it,” the executive told Lombardo. “He was in Kansas City when the Chiefs sat Patrick Mahomes for a year behind Alex Smith, and I’m sure seeing that they have a veteran; a really smart guy in Andy Dalton, who is a team-first guy who will help lift Fields through any struggles, and watch tape with him. He honestly should start. Personally, he’s the best answer for now and the future.”nfltraderumors.co
