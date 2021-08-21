Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBengals HC Zac Taylor was asked about the drops by rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase during the team’s first preseason game. “We just expect our receivers to catch the ball, it’s as simple as that,” Taylor said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t attribute it to any rhythm, the ball’s coming at you, catch it and that’s what we need to accomplish. We just got to continue working on it. It’s key that our receivers, a great job focus on catching the ball. He’s getting better every day and a lot of the details, and we’ll just keep looking for improvement.”

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Pittsburgh#American Football#Afc#Bengals Browns#Bengals Bengals Hc#Wr Ja Marr Chase#Pro Football Talk#Browns Browns#The Akron Beacon Journal#B S#The Athletic Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL27 First News

Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana. He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.
NFLcbslocal.com

Steelers Release 9 Players Ahead Of Mandatory Roster Deadline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced nine cuts as they are preparing to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster limit. The team released tight end Marcus Baugh, running back Tony Brooks-James, cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle TJ Carter, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, wide receiver Mathew Sexton, and safety Lamont Wade.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

AFC North Notes: Lamar, Schobert, Browns

Even after Josh Allen‘s Bills extension, the Ravens and Lamar Jackson are continuing their methodical approach to what will be the biggest contract in franchise history. Although Jackson expressed happiness for Allen landing a $43MM-per-year deal with a record guarantee, the fourth-year Baltimore quarterback said his extension will come in due time. John Harbaugh, who has said Jackson will be extended either this year or next, added (via Baltimore Beatdown’s Joshua Reed) that Allen’s deal does not change anything regarding the Ravens’ negotiations with Jackson. Allen’s deal almost certainly will affect Jackson’s, potentially setting up the 2019 MVP to command a Patrick Mahomes-level salary without the 10-year commitment.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Joe Mixon or Najee Harris: Which AFC North RB should you draft?

As the days continue to dwindle until the start of the NFL’s regular season, fantasy football managers find themselves needing to make difficult decisions, going through the pros and cons amongst potential picks. One of those is at running back with two players with high-upside for this season in Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon and Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris. With both sitting in the second round of fantasy football drafts, which AFC North RB should you draft — Harris or Mixon?
NFLchatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals notes: Why Lou Anarumo made schematic changes to the defensive line

On the Cincinnati Bengals first play of the preseason, the defense went off script from the formation it had used for most of training camp and most of the 2020 season. The Bengals opened the preseason opener with three defensive tackles on the field to bolster the run defense. Later in the series for the first team defense, defensive end Cam Sample lined up as an interior pass rusher. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson lined up as an off-ball linebacker. Safety Vonn Bell blitzed the quarterback.
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals notes: Who's in and who's out for the preseason game in Washington

After the Cincinnati Bengals played their starters for just a series in the preseason opener, head coach Zac Taylor is planning to give them more playing time on Friday night against the Washington Football Team. While they won’t play beyond the first quarter, running back Joe Mixon, wide receiver Tyler...
NFLchatsports.com

Highlights and notes from Monday’s practice at Bengals training camp

This training camp stuff is far from over. Hours after trimming their roster down to 85 players, the Bengals returned to the practice fields to begin preparations for Friday’s preseason bout with the Washington Football Team. Joe Burrow was out there after watching Saturday’s win from the sidelines, but don’t...
NFLDawgs By Nature

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Preseason game 1

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. DL Curtis Weaver 40 60% 2 tackles (2 combined). DL Tommy Togiai 38 57% No stats registered. DL Jordan Elliott 36 54% 1 assist (1 combined). DL Joe Jackson...
NFLbrownsnation.com

News And Notes From Day 14 Of Browns Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns were back at it on Tuesday, August 16 with Day 14 of Browns Training Camp. Here are some of the memorable news and notes. In light of everything that is going on in the world right now, it was only right that quarterback Baker Mayfield would stop what he was doing and come over to recognize the uniformed military personnel watching camp.
NFLCincy Jungle

Bengals news and notes from Wednesday’s practice

This week, for the first and only time this year, the Cincinnati Bengals will play on a Friday. Usually their Fridays will involve shortened practices with no contact, which is why Wednesday’s practice resembled just that. After the offense lit the practice field up on Monday and Tuesday, the Bengals...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Around the AFC North: Trade for Joe Schobert Strengthens Steelers Linebackers

Pittsburgh Steelers: Trading for Joe Schobert Adds to Defense. New Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert had a whirlwind 72 hours, traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and practicing with the Steelers for the first time on Sunday. The 27-year-old Schobert has been a productive linebacker with at least 100...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Browns Place Former Steelers WR Ryan Switzer on IR

The Browns have placed former Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer on injured reserve with a foot injury. Cleveland announced the move on Monday while also placing tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve. Switzer signed a one-year deal with the Browns in January in hopes of being involved in their plans this season. The 26-year-old Charleston, West Virginia native did not appear in a game last season after signing to Cleveland’s practice squad in October last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy