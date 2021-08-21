AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals HC Zac Taylor was asked about the drops by rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase during the team’s first preseason game. “We just expect our receivers to catch the ball, it’s as simple as that,” Taylor said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t attribute it to any rhythm, the ball’s coming at you, catch it and that’s what we need to accomplish. We just got to continue working on it. It’s key that our receivers, a great job focus on catching the ball. He’s getting better every day and a lot of the details, and we’ll just keep looking for improvement.”