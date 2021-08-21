Cancel
Football

Orgeron: Offense, defense have strong moments in second LSU preseason scrimmage

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE – LSU’s offense and defense battled back on forth as the Tigers held their second scrimmage of preseason camp here Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium. The workout was the final full-scale scrimmage for the Tigers before facing UCLA in the season-opener on Saturday, September 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. LSU now goes into game-week mode with “Tell The Truth Monday” next up for the Tigers.

College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron shares scrimmage stats from LSU QBs Max Johnson, Garrett Nussmeier

After Myles Brennan suffered an injury earlier this month, LSU’s starting quarterback job went to Max Johnson by default. Johnson is very deserving of the position, though, as he led the Tigers to a couple of late wins during the 2020 season. Behind Johnson, LSU’s QB depth is razor thin, with freshman Garrett Nussmeier serving as the main backup.
Baton Rouge, LAkion546.com

No. 16 LSU, Orgeron, have sights set on redemption in 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU and coach Ed Orgeron are looking to re-emerge as a force in the SEC after a turbulent 2020 that saw the Tigers narrowly avoid their first losing record since 1999. It seems many are inclined to give LSU the benefit of the doubt. They enter the season ranked 16th in the AP Top 25 Poll. LSU has 18 players who started at some point last season returning. They include sophomore quarterback Max Johnson. He won his only two starts late last season. Orgeron also has hired new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Ed Orgeron on LSU quarterback battle after Saturday night scrimmage

A quarterback battle could be brewing in Baton Rouge. After Saturday’s scrimmage, Ed Orgeron spoke on the performances of quarterbacks Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier. First, Nussmeier has done nothing but impress this summer for the Tigers. The freshman continued that trend on Saturday, throwing for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns in the scrimmage.
College Sports247Sports

Everything Ed Orgeron said after LSU's first scrimmage of fall camp

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media on Saturday after the first scrimmage of fall camp for the Tigers. Here's everything he said on his Zoom call. Opening statement: "We had our first scrimmage, preseason game No. 1. Tiger Stadium. Outstanding day. A lot of hard work. Our guys had a lot of enthusiasm. There was a lot of preparation for today. I thought our coaches did a tremendous job getting our guys ready. We mainly practiced 1st, 2nd, 3rd down and redzone. That was an emphasis of the day.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

LSU Defensive Line dominates first scrimmage

The 2021 version of the LSU football team is expected to be much improved, according to many preseason pundits and experts. According to Phil Steele, the Tigers are expected to have one of the most improved defenses in America. The Tigers recently strapped on the pads and had their first...
College Sportsallfans.co

Ed Orgeron’s biggest concern may alter scrimmage plans as LSU ramps up for UCLA

In recent days, LSU has dealt with a run of rainy weather that has forced the Tigers inside to practice like they did on Wednesday. But the larger issue, and something that could change how the Tigers scrimmage on Saturday is injuries along the offensive line. The latest example coach Ed Orgeron told reporters about on Wednesday evening was Anthony Bradford, who may be out “about a week.” Still, Orgeron said he’s hopeful that all the offensive linemen will be back ready to go for UCLA, but several are dealing with at least something that is limiting them.
FootballScarlet Nation

Ed Orgeron recaps scrimmage No. 2

LSU held its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium. Here are a few highlights from Ed Orgeron's press conference after the practice:. -- John Emery & Tyrion Davis-Price did not practice; Josh Williams rushed for 66 yards on 7 carries; Armoni Goodwin had 6 rushes for 25 yards; Corey Kiner carried the ball 5 times for 15 yards.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: LSU releases highlights from preseason scrimmage No. 2

Inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday, LSU held preseason scrimmage No. 2. Check out the highlights below the program released on Sunday from the second scrimmage, which saw the offense bounce back in a big way after last week's dominant showing by LSU's defense. Still, head coach Ed Orgeron is a...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Ed Orgeron expects LSU younger players to contribute

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke on Sunday about how the Tigers’ younger players contribute to the team and the expectations for them. In LSUsports’ Fall Camp Report, Orgeron explained how his team’s sophomore and freshmen are improving the team. LSU’s younger players contributing. When asked about his initial takeaways...
NFLtheadvocate.com

Is the building job complete? LSU coach Ed Orgeron lets us know where his defensive line stands

Ask almost anyone within the LSU football program about the team’s defensive line prospects for this season and one word invariably pops out of their mouth: Deep. LSU’s depth chart includes a number of talented pass-rushing ends and even more able bodies inside at tackle who will be available to first-year defensive line coach Andre Carter when the Tigers open the season Sept. 4 against UCLA.
NFL247Sports

Projecting LSU's Starting 11: Offense

LSU's fall camp is complete and the focus has been turned to UCLA prep, and now Ed Orgeron and Co. are gearing up for one final "mock game" before diving into game week on Monday. Over the course of the past month, the Geaux247 staff has kept an ear to...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit tabs LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr most exciting

The LSU defense is absolutely stacked coming into the 2021 college football season and they’re led by their standout defensive back, Derek Stingley, Jr. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit recently unveiled his preseason list of “The Herbies” and he named LSU’s lockdown corner as the most exciting player to watch in college football. Below is the graphic for Stingley, Jr.’s “Herbie” Award.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...

