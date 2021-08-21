Orgeron: Offense, defense have strong moments in second LSU preseason scrimmage

In recent days, LSU has dealt with a run of rainy weather that has forced the Tigers inside to practice like they did on Wednesday. But the larger issue, and something that could change how the Tigers scrimmage on Saturday is injuries along the offensive line. The latest example coach Ed Orgeron told reporters about on Wednesday evening was Anthony Bradford, who may be out “about a week.” Still, Orgeron said he’s hopeful that all the offensive linemen will be back ready to go for UCLA, but several are dealing with at least something that is limiting them.