Orgeron: Offense, defense have strong moments in second LSU preseason scrimmage
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s offense and defense battled back on forth as the Tigers held their second scrimmage of preseason camp here Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium. The workout was the final full-scale scrimmage for the Tigers before facing UCLA in the season-opener on Saturday, September 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. LSU now goes into game-week mode with “Tell The Truth Monday” next up for the Tigers.crescentcitysports.com
Comments / 0