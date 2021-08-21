Cancel
Martha White

By April Lovette
swark.today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Martha Ann White, age 77 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 with her family. She was born November 14, 1943 to Morgan and Janie Goff Sandifer, in Junction City, Arkansas. She loved being with her family and helping others. She enjoyed being outdoors, having flowers and gardening. She also enjoyed putting puzzles together with her sister and friends. She was a sweet soul and will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne White; and brother, Charles Sandifer.

