Arietta of Spirits launch trailer

By Brian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Art Games and Third Spirit Games have uploaded a launch trailer for Arietta of Spirits, their new story-driven action-adventure title. We have it below. Arietta of Spirits is currently being offered through the Switch eShop. You can read up on more information here.

