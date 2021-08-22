Arietta of Spirits launch trailer

Games have been all about the remaster/remake craze over the past five years or so. Developers have come out, given their games a proper touchup, and re-released them to let fans properly re-experience some widely considered masterpieces. In a lot of these cases, they work really well and breathe new life into various experiences. In some cases, well, they don’t work out so well. We can all agree though that it isn’t a terrible trend, as games that have aged like cheese could use a few facelifts here and there. Crysis Remastered Trilogy is one of the latest in a long line of remasters, and today has launched its first comparison trailer between Xbox consoles! You can find that new trailer below.