Neosho softball team excited to debut new playing surface

The wait and the anticipation are almost over.

On Aug. 30, the Neosho softball team will take the field against Monett and debut its newly renovated turf playing surface at the Neosho Athletic Complex.

The Wildcats began practicing on the turf field on Aug. 9 — the first day of official high school fall sports practices.

“It has been great to practice on the new turf field,” Neosho coach Catie Cummins said. “Since I’ve been here, we have that really nice facility out there where we have locker rooms, and we have our bathroom that is just for our dugout. We have had space, but this turf is a whole new level.”

“We don’t have to do the tarp. We don’t have to worry about rainouts. It’s a luxury we haven’t had in the past that we are taking full advantage of.”

Coming off an 18-9 season last year, Neosho will be a veteran-laden team with 10 players (eight position players and two pitchers) returning who garnered starting experience during the 2020 campaign.

The Wildcats have to replace graduating seniors Sierra Jones and Brittany Winchester, who are playing at Haskell University and Fort Scott Community College, respectively. Jones was Neosho’s everyday shortstop last fall while Winchester was the primary pitcher.

Among the team’s top returners are senior outfielder Kaitlyn Killion and junior catcher McKaylie Forrest. Both were selected to the all-Central Ozark Conference second team last season.

Killion hit .400 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 30 RBI. Forrest batted .398 with 13 doubles, one triple and 21 runs driven in.

“Kaitlyn will be a four-year starter in center field,” Cummins said. “She started playing for me in eighth grade. I don’t know if she has not started a game in center field for me. It’s just that consistency. We know what we are going to get from her. McKaylie is that kid you want back there behind the plate. She has incredible leadership skills. She does a great job catching, especially with some of the younger pitchers. She can hit. If you look at all the pieces, it makes for a pretty good little catcher.”

Also returning is senior outfielder Lili Graue, who was an honorable mention in the COC last year. She finished with a .429 average and collected four doubles, two triples and drove in 13 runs.

“Lili has started three years for me,” Cummins said. “Same thing in the outfield. She is quick, too. She hits from the left side. She’ll lay a bunt down. She will slap. She can hit for power. In left field, she is great. She runs down balls well. She understands the game and she likes to be aggressive on the bases.”

Who replaces Winchester in the circle?

The Wildcats will rely on a trio of pitchers to fill the vacancy — junior Chloe Patterson, sophomore Phenix Scott and freshman Carleigh Kinnaird.

“There will be a little bit of experience there,” Cummins said.

Cummins said the shortstop job remains up for grabs as there are players who can play multiple positions in the infield, so she’s trying to see where the pieces fit right now.

Rounding out Neosho’s roster: seniors Alivia Campbell, Madelynn Carpenter, juniors Jordyn Baker, Baylie Bowers, Avery Braford, Abigail Carpenter, Maelynn Garrett, Grace Johnson and sophomores Tatiyana Douglas and Kylie Flewelling.

One of the team’s biggest goals is finishing in the top half of the COC. Cummins also has her sights set on a district championship, but for now, she is focused on Tuesday’s jamboree at Carthage with Joplin and Carl Junction.

“We are taking 16 kids,” Cummins said. “We were able to scrimmage and see how we did against ourselves, but I’m really looking forward to seeing how we stack up against other teams. That will give us an opportunity to set that final nine in our lineup.”