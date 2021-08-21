South Knox runs to pair of Boonville wins
BOONVILLE — South Knox started its season strongly Saturday, claiming victories in the boys and girls races at the Boonville Invitational. The Spartans, led by Jacob Siewers' fourth-place finish, paced the 13-team boys race with 65, 10 points better than runner-up Evansville North. They were followed by Evansville Central 89, Evansville Memorial 97, Heritage Hills 146, North Posey 195, Evansville Mater Dei 206, Boonville 211, Lincoln 222, Princeton 225, Evansville Harrison 277, Washington 294 and Tecumseh 310.www.suncommercial.com
