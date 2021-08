Sad news for OutDaughtered fans as the death of a loved one sends Danielle Busby rushing back to Lake Charles. Danielle Busby took to Instagram to wish her followers a happy Friday. She notes that she just got back home from her business trip that involved a lot of marketing and shopping. Danielle did her best to jump back into a routine with her girls. Unfortunately, the passing of a loved one means she’s heading right back out the door. The OutDaughtered mom explains that she’s currently driving to Lousianna. More specifically, she’s heading to the Lake Charles area.