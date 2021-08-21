Grace Etwinda Gordon Barrs, Age 85 Lincolnton

Grace Etwinda Gordon Barrs, age 85 of Lincolnton, Georgia formerly of Clarkesville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021. Born in Ludowici, Georgia on May 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late George & Margaret Sallette Gordon. Grace retired from the textile industry with many years of dedicated service. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, loved embroidering, and was an avid reader. Most of all, she enjoyed precious time with her family. Grace was of the Presbyterian Faith.