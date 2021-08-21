Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincolnton, GA

Grace Etwinda Gordon Barrs, Age 85 Lincolnton

By Dean Dyer
wrwh.com
 7 days ago

Grace Etwinda Gordon Barrs, age 85 of Lincolnton, Georgia formerly of Clarkesville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021. Born in Ludowici, Georgia on May 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late George & Margaret Sallette Gordon. Grace retired from the textile industry with many years of dedicated service. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, loved embroidering, and was an avid reader. Most of all, she enjoyed precious time with her family. Grace was of the Presbyterian Faith.

www.wrwh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincolnton, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Clarkesville, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Savannah, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Presbyterian Faith#Ga#Sc#David Lillian Barrs#Amanda Keith Hanke#Gideons International C O#P O Box#Hillside Memorial Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Board says RFK assassin Sirhan changed man; grants parole

SAN DIEGO (AP) — For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel...
Posted by
The Hill

ISIS-K commander told CNN before Kabul attack that group was waiting to strike

An ISIS-K commander said in a CNN interview conducted two weeks before the terrorist organization’s deadly bombing attack on Kabul’s airport Thursday that the group was waiting for a time to strike. In the interview, which first aired Friday, the insurgent group leader told CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward...

Comments / 0

Community Policy