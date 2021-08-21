Cancel
Cornelia, GA

Opal Alexander Suggs, Age 98 Cornelia

By Dean Dyer
wrwh.com
 7 days ago

Opal Alexander Suggs, age 98, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021. Mrs. Suggs was born on September 22, 1922 in White County, Georgia to the late Ancil and Pearl Alexander. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. “Jake” Suggs, daughter, Martha Jo Suggs; sister, Margie Nell Alexander; brothers, Charlie Alexander, Fred Alexander, Lawrence Alexander, Grover Alexander, and Grady Alexander. Opal was a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend to many.

