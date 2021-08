BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s first season without Lionel Messi after nearly two decades has started with a home match against Real Sociedad. The fans are still adjusting to the loss of the club’s greatest player. Messi signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. At Camp Nou Marc van Cromvoirt says he had obtained a ticket to Sunday’s Spanish league game against Real Sociedad weeks ago in anticipation of seeing his favorite player Messi up close. The Dutchman says “I haven’t seen him in person, and still won’t unfortunately.” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman at his pre-match news conference acknowledged the fans’ pain but urged them not to “live in the past.” Barcelona won 4-2.