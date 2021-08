Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is keen to play for Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol. The 22-year-old forward is in the final year of his contract in the French capital, and even though a new one has been offered, at the moment he is reluctant to put his name on it. If he does sign it, he will still be the club’s third-best paid player, behind Lionel Messi and Neymar.