Marshall thumps Fall River/Rio to start season

By Ryan Gregory spsports@hngnews.com
hngnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marshall Cardinals football team started its season in commanding fashion, punishing out of conference opponent Fall River/Rio 42-15. This was the Cardinals’ first home game since 2019. Marshall played every game last season on the road as to abide by Dane county’s COVID-19 guidelines. It was a warm welcome home. Raucous fans welcomed Marshall back with constant cheers. The team rewarded its fans with an impressive offensive showcase.

