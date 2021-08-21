Marshall thumps Fall River/Rio to start season
The Marshall Cardinals football team started its season in commanding fashion, punishing out of conference opponent Fall River/Rio 42-15. This was the Cardinals’ first home game since 2019. Marshall played every game last season on the road as to abide by Dane county’s COVID-19 guidelines. It was a warm welcome home. Raucous fans welcomed Marshall back with constant cheers. The team rewarded its fans with an impressive offensive showcase.www.hngnews.com
