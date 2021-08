Lincoln County 4-H Archery members Sarah Dye and Gracie Owens, represented the state of Tennessee at the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championship in Grand Island, Nebraska. The invitational competition took place June 20-25 at the Heartland Public Shooting Park. The teens joined Abby Burton of Gallatin to form the recurve archery team for the state. Vince Marquez from Muddy Bayou Archery served as their coach. The girls competed over three days in the areas of field archery, FITA, and 3D archery. Distances shot included anywhere from 20-70 meters. Tennessee Shooting Sports also sent teams in the disciplines of shotgun, air rifle, air pistol, compound archery, and hunting skills. Both girls enjoyed the experience and are looking forward to qualifying in a different discipline to attend the 2023 competition.