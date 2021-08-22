The 10 Most Shocking Villain Reveals In Movie History

The idea of an albino individual in society is that they are kind of an oddity since their skin pigmentation is kind of strange to a lot of people since it’s not seen that often and it does make them stand out. But in terms of being used in movies and TV, such individuals are usually given pretty normal roles and are worked into the script in some way. It’s true that they do manage to get made fun of quite often since some people don’t know how to react around them, which the movies show, but the truth is that they’re not as odd as people make them out to be even if it’s a thought that they might not be as comfortable in the sun as others. This much is true, but a certain number of those with albinism might have problems with their vision as well, though nothing else is really affected by this genetic mutation since albinism doesn’t affect how a person develops as a human being, other than the psychological issues that might arise from being teased too much.