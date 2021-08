Prisma Cloud delivers web application security combining visibility, protection and governance for APIs. This blog highlights best practices and requirements. Two of the key tenets of cloud native applications are loosely-coupled microservices and application programming interfaces (APIs). These two principals are tied together and allow programmers to develop complex applications rapidly and with ease. APIs are the way for microservices to talk to each other using a standardized message format. Oftentimes, APIs will use REST over HTTP(s) to send and receive data such as JSON or XML content, and in other times, more complex message formats and protocols may be used (e.g. GraphQL or gRPC).