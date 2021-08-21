Free MLB Picks For Today 8/22/2021
Braves at Orioles—MLB pick is Atlanta Braves -155. Getting the start for Atlanta is Touki Toussaint. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his six starts. John Means to counter for the Orioles. Means has struggled since returning from the IR surrendering 16 earned runs in 26 innings. Team is 2-8 in his past ten starts. After winning the opener of this series the Braves have won nine of ten and Orioles lost fifteen straight. Past ten games Baltimore hitting .217 with a bullpen ERA 5.70 and WHIP 1.41. Play Atlanta -155.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0