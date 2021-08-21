Cancel
MLB

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/22/2021

 7 days ago

Braves at Orioles—MLB pick is Atlanta Braves -155. Getting the start for Atlanta is Touki Toussaint. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his six starts. John Means to counter for the Orioles. Means has struggled since returning from the IR surrendering 16 earned runs in 26 innings. Team is 2-8 in his past ten starts. After winning the opener of this series the Braves have won nine of ten and Orioles lost fifteen straight. Past ten games Baltimore hitting .217 with a bullpen ERA 5.70 and WHIP 1.41. Play Atlanta -155.

Marcus Stroman
Steven Brault
#Washington Nationals#Braves#Orioles#Toronto Blue Jays#Texas Rangers#Boston Red Sox#Yankees#Chicago White Sox#Miami Marlins#Cincinnati Reds#Seattle Mariners#Houston Astros#Cardinals
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Carlos Correa replacements Astros should target this offseason

If Carlos Correa really is done in Houston, here are three replacements the Astros should consider with their money. It’s unlikely that the Astros will be willing to spend big money on a shortstop, especially after refusing to re-sign Correa to anything close to his actual worth. Spotrac predicts that Correa’s annual value will be something close to $26 million per season.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

2021-22 MLB free agent power rankings

Much has changed since our last installment of these rankings back on June 10th. Six players signed extensions in lieu of free agency, none beyond Lance Lynn’s two-year, $38M deal with the White Sox. Trevor Bauer has been removed from the rankings, as he remains on paid administrative leave after being accused of sexual assault.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB, MLBPA Make New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer’s legal situation received a positive update on Aug. 19, but the reigning National League Cy Young winner will not be allowed to return to the diamond just yet. The MLB and the players’ union have decided to extend Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers for a seventh time. Another decision will have to be made soon since his administrative leave expires on Sept. 3 – for now.
MLBPosted by
AL.com

Dodgers-Mets MLB 2021 live stream (8/22) How to watch online, TV info, time

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Mets in MLB 2021 action Sunday, Aug. 22, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will be live streamed via ESPN+. The Dodgers are 78-46 this season, while the Mets are 60-63. Los Angeles will send left-hander David Price to the mound vs. right-hander Marcus Stroman for New York.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Pittsburgh Pirates 8/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Arizona Diamondbacks will go against the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action in Pnc Park, PA, on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 7:05 PM (EDT). The Diamondbacks (42-83) lost 47 of their 62 road matches and are currently ranked last in the National League West Division. Arizona struggled against the Rockies over the weekend, losing 9-4 on Friday and 5-2 on Saturday. Arizona’s Daulton Varsho came up one run short of a cycle but brought in four runs in an 8-4 win over Colorado on Sunday.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Chicago Cubs 8/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Wrigley Field will play host to the opening game of a three-game set between the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs. The Rockies finished a three-game set against the Diamondbacks taking two out of three games. Colorado is 4th-place in the NL West Division at 57-67. The Cubs were swept by the Royals in 3 games over the weekend. Chicago remains in 4th-place in the NL Central Division at 54-72.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants will meet the New York Mets at the Citi Field in Queens, New York City on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. The Giants won two meetings against the Athletics in their previous three-game series. San Francisco has won five of its last seven games this season. The squad is now sitting on an 80-44 record following a 2-1 victory over Oakland last Sunday. Donovan Solano made a two-run, pinch-hit blast in the eighth inning during the series finale against the Athletics. The team ranks first in the National League West standings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Kansas City Royals vs Houston Astros 8/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Royals will proceed to “The Space City” to meet the Astros for Game1 of their 3-game series installment at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX on Monday, Aug 23, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. Kansas City recently won their 3rd road game finale over the Chicago Cubs to a score of 9-1 at Wrigley Field in Chicago yesterday. The team swept the Cubs off their home diamond and are presently 4th at 55-68 in the American League Central Division.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Yankees vs Atlanta Braves 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Yankees (73-52) and the Atlanta Braves (68-57) will battle in a quick two-game competition at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:20 PM ET. New York ended a three-game series versus the Minnesota Twins with a 3-0 record last weekend. The Yankees defeated the Twins by a sweep at 7-5 in the opening game on Thursday, 10-2 on Friday, and 7-1 on Saturday. The NY Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of a short two-game set at 5-1 on Monday. New York ended up scoring two runs in the 6th and another two runs in the 8th frame while hitting six shots in that victory. Starter Jordan Montgomery lasted for 5.0 innings with one earned run on two hits allowed while awarding four free bases but struck out two Atlanta hitters in the winning effort. Right Fielder Giancarlo Stanton drove three RBIs on a double and made one run for the Yanks in the victory.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs Philadelphia Phillies 8/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tampa Bay Rays will play Game 2 of their short 2-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 7:05 PM (EDT). The Rays were off on Monday before opening its series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Tampa Bay is currently on a 78-48 record on the year, sitting 1st in the American League East Division 4 games ahead of the second-place New York Yankees.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals (53-70) will clash with the Miami Marlins (51-74) in Game 1 of a three-game set competition at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Washington will try to get back after losing the three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend. The Nationals beat the Brewers in the opening game at 4-1 on Friday but unfortunately lost the next two contests at 6-9 on Saturday and 3-7 in the series finale on Sunday. Last time out, Washington closed the match with two runs scored after hitting nine shots and committed one error in that loss. Starter Sean Nolin gave up three earned runs on six hits with three free bases awarded and struck out five Milwaukee hitters in pitching for 4.0 innings in defeat. Third Baseman Carter Kieboom acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI while Catcher Riley Adams made two runs on one hit in the losing effort for the Nats.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays 8/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox will play Game 3 of their 4-game series on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Toronto, CA, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 7:07 PM (EDT). The White Sox are heading to this game following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Blue Jays during the opening of the series. Chicago is currently on a 73-54 record on the year, sitting 1st in the American League Central Division 9 games ahead of 2nd place Cleveland Indians.
tonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will play the last installment of their two-game series against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 3:37 PM (EDT). After a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday, Seattle is now at 67-58. With the win, Seattle ended a two-game winless run against Houston, bringing the Mariners within six matches of the leading place in the American League West.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres 8/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play Game 2 of their 3-game series installment with the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego, CA on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 10:10 PM ET. The Dodgers are back to the winning column after the NY Mets derailed them from their 9-game winning streak. The LA Dodgers dropped the Padres to a score of 5-2 yesterday. Los Angeles comes into this game 2.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants in the NL West with a record of 79-47.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox 8/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Minnesota Twins (54-71) will take on the Boston Red Sox (72-55) in Game 2 of the AL Inter-Division three-game series at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Minnesota needs a win here after losing the opening game of a series to the Boston Red Sox at 9-11 on Tuesday. Starter Griffin Jax lasted for 4.2 innings of play with nine earned runs on seven hits allowed with four walks granted while striking out four Boston hitters in the loss. Shortstop Jorge Polanco drove three RBIs on a double and made one run while Designated Hitter Josh Donaldson added two runs on a double with one RBI in the losing effort. Polanco earned a total of 124 hits and 74 RBIs in leading the Twins while 3rd Baseman Luis Arraez and Donaldson combined for 179 hits and 83 RBIs this season.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Friday

Is it really the final Friday before Labor Day Weekend? It's amazing how opening day can feel like it was both yesterday and eons ago, depending on your perspective. Anyway, we're looking at a typically full slate with 15 evening affairs. The marque matchup features a pair of second-place teams trying to get closer in the divisional race as well as challenging for the AL wild card as Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees visit Sean Manaea and the Oakland Athletics.

