Snapshot: UVU Pedestrian Bridge

The 1,000-ft-long Utah Valley University Pedestrian Bridge in Orem, completed in late 2019, is now the largest pedestrian bridge in Utah. It connects the east and west campuses of UVU, spanning Interstate 15 and several railroad tracks from the Utah Transit Authority’s Intermodal Center to the UVU campus. The project also removes significant amounts of pedestrian traffic from the I-15 interchange at University Parkway, thus improving safety and decreasing congestion while facilitating access to UVU from the Frontrunner commuter train. WSP USA designed the bridge, which was constructed by Kraemer.