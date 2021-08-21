Staff Picks: Cochemea - Vol II: Baca Sewa
What they're saying: An absolutely glowing review at the Raven Sings The Blues blog praises Baca Sewa as a jazz-funk exploration of community and traditions, tracing the symbolism as such: "The chants that weave their way through the album call back to Cochemea as he pushes the deep burn of sax exploration… The album's tension thrives on a motion of freedom and confrontation through the horns and comfort and community in the voices." And over at Treble magazine the record is deemed "a continuation of Cochemea Gastelum's exploration of his Yaqui/Yoeme indigenous heritage—including memories of his relatives, tributes to medicine women and the identity of his family prior to Spanish colonization—blended with forays into jazz and funk."
