Staff Picks: Cochemea - Vol II: Baca Sewa

Humphrey Lyttelton’s Conway Hall Revisited is a reunion of the frontline of his most popular group. Trumpeter Lyttleton, clarinetist Wally Fawkes, and trombonist Keith Christie first came together in 1949 to form a very influential band that took its inspirations from 1920s jazz and Louis Armstrong, setting the standard for the many British groups to follow. When Christie departed in 1951, Lyttleton did not fill his trombone spot until John Picard joined in 1954. By the time Fawkes left in 1956, Lyttelton had outraged many of his fans by turning his band into one that played mainstream swing. However the trumpeter never lost his love for early jazz and he retained the ability to switch gears and play the older music whenever he liked throughout his career.