An unwritten rule of football is that in early preseason scrimmages, typically, the defense will have the advantage against the offense. It makes sense, given that defensive success at this point in the preseason is often about effort and reaction, while the success of an offense hinges on 11 players executing and being on the same page. Like clockwork, that was the case during Auburn’s first fall scrimmage — a 100-play, weather-delayed affair Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium in which the defense looked to be a step ahead of where the offense is through the first week-plus of practices.