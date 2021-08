Dr Disrespect, a popular video game streamer, is suing Twitch more than a year after being unceremoniously banned from the platform. The streamer, who’s real name is Guy Beahm, is a controversial figure for the shtick he uses as a WWE villain. Normally in wrestling, everyone is in on the joke, but it’s not been the case when Beahm uses the persona. Perhaps most notably, the 39-year-old was first banned by Twitch in 2019 after streamed inside a bathroom at the E3 gaming exposition. He also generally trash talks people a lot, in games and in real life.