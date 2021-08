OAKLAND — At a point in the season when the cream of the crop rises to the top, the Oakland A’s are sinking. Fast. Series against the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners posed an opportunity for a contending A’s team to prove they belonged with the best of them. Now they face at least a series split with the Yankees after an 8-2 drubbing that extended a six-game losing streak in front of a crowd of 22,400 at the Coliseum on Friday night. Their six-game losing streak matches a season-long one set when they lost the first six games of the season.