Facts Matter: Biden overstated size of Afghanistan military
While speaking about the situation in Afghanistan after his decision to withdraw American troops, President Joe Biden said the U.S. has helped build a large Afghan military. "We spent over a trillion dollars," Biden said during an Aug. 16 speech at the White House. "We trained and equipped an Afghan military force of some 300,000 strong -- incredibly well-equipped -- a force larger in size than the militaries of many of our NATO allies."www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0