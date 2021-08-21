Cancel
Facts Matter: Biden overstated size of Afghanistan military

By Bob Oswald
Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleWhile speaking about the situation in Afghanistan after his decision to withdraw American troops, President Joe Biden said the U.S. has helped build a large Afghan military. "We spent over a trillion dollars," Biden said during an Aug. 16 speech at the White House. "We trained and equipped an Afghan military force of some 300,000 strong -- incredibly well-equipped -- a force larger in size than the militaries of many of our NATO allies."

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

