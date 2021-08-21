The College’s Most Common Lingo

This article is one of six in our “freshman care package” series. The name of your freshman hall, your schedule, the way to your first class: all things you’ll have to familiarize yourself with during your first weeks at the College of William and Mary. But there’s another aspect of the College you’ll also have to warm up to: the slang. To get you situated in the swamp a bit faster, here’s an introduction to some of the acronyms, names and lingo you’ll likely hear on campus this year.