CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly a week after his family revealed he had been hospitalized with COVID-19, civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a rehab facility, while his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to the intensive care unit. The Jacksons’ family said Friday afternoon that Rev. Jackson’s COVID-19 symptoms have begun to abate, and his Parkinson’s disease, which was diagnosed years ago, “has become more in focus.” “Therefore, he has been transferred to The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab where he will immediately begin intensive occupational and physical therapy,” Rev. Jackson’s son, Jonathan, said in a statement. Meantime, Jacqueline Johnson remains...