The 2020 Paralympic Games continued in Tokyo with Day 2 of the swimming competition. Several world records were set in the session, including two by the United States. Anastasia Pagonis of the U.S. broke the 400 freestyle S11 class world record to claim gold in 4:54.49. Liesette Bruinsma of the Netherlands won silver in 5:05.34, followed by China’s Chi Liwen, who took the bronze in 5:07.56.