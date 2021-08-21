Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Jordan Spieth falls nine shots behind leaders after rough third round at Northern Trust

By The Associated Press
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith were tied for the lead Saturday in The Northern Trust, and neither could have imagined how they got there. Smith had never shot better than 62 — twice this year on the PGA Tour, once at his home club in Brisbane, Australia — when he stood over a 12-foot putt on the 18th hole at Liberty National for a chance at the 13th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Mitchell
Person
Jordan Spieth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Northern Trust#The Pga Tour#Liberty National#Australian#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

Northern Trust 2021 picks: 'I just made the biggest golf bet of my life'

Historically speaking, the big boys usually get it done in the FedEx Cup Playoff events. This has been especially true at The Northern Trust, specifically at Liberty National. The three winners at the Jersey City venue, which will host for a fourth time this week, are Patrick Reed (2019), Adam Scott (2013) and … Heath Slocum?
GolfGolf Digest

Season-ending awards: Phil's heroics, Spieth's comeback and Fowler's disappointment highlight our 2020-21 recap

What defines the “golf season” depends on whom you ask. West Coasters are blessed with endless opportunity. Those residing in the Northeast are looking at, if they’re lucky, late March to early November. For casual golf fans, the year begins with the Masters intro music and ends with the presentation of the claret jug. The PGA Tour has completely disregarded the Gregorian calendar in favor of a dizzying carousel of events dubbed the “wraparound season.” It’s all a matter of perspective, and with no clear answer we’re inclined to orient around the world’s premier tour.
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Finau wins Northern Trust after five days, a playoff and an out-of-bounds tee shot by Cameron Smith

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Tony Finau has a few sayings he lives by, one of which is goals are dreams with a deadline. Down to the final three events in the FedEx Cup playoffs, his deadline was looming to win a tournament in the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 “super season” of 50 events and to convince U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker that he was deserving of a spot on the 12-man team.
GolfGolf Digest

Jon Rahm invokes “Ted Lasso” mentality while pointing out hilarious, spot-on parallel with Dustin Johnson

Jon Rahm turned in a marvelous display at Caves Valley Thursday afternoon, which in itself is not a surprise. Rahm is a marvelous player who has made a habit this summer of posting marvelous rounds; his eight-under 64 at the opening round of the BMW Championship was merely maintaining the status quo. But while the World No. 1 entered the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at No. 2 in the postseason standings, the Spaniard was also coming off the business end of Liberty National’s back nine, which saw Rahm kick away The Northern Trust on Monday and fall short of a playoff. Had his Thursday fizzled out, few would have blamed the reigning U.S. Open champ for running short on gas.
GolfNBC Sports

2021 BMW Championship: Three-way tie for first after Round 1

There is a three-way tie for the lead after the first round of the BMW Championship. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Sam Burns all shot 8-under in the first 18 holes of the tournament. Both Rahm and Burns had eight birdies to finish with a score of 64. McIlroy had six birdies and recovered from a bogey on 13 with an eagle on 16 to come out of the first round tied with Rahm and Burns.
GolfGolf Channel

Dustin Johnson confirms Jon Rahm’s belief that DJ is Tour’s 'goldfish'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Earlier this week at the BMW Championship, Jon Rahm was asked after an opening 64 how he was able to bounce back so quickly from a disappointing close at last week’s Northern Trust. Rahm, of course, referenced “Ted Lasso,” the popular Apple TV series, starring Jason...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore magazine

Michael Phelps, Jordan Spieth, and Kevin Plank Have a Round at Caves Valley Golf Club

Under Armour founder Kevin Plank was honest. “I was so scared,” he said, repeating the point for emphasis. “I was so scared.”. This is a guy who, last Christmas, was gifted a golf simulator (essentially an expensive adult arcade game) by his wife. He’s become a golf nut, welcoming a teaching pro to his house for lessons once a week using the machine. And so—as is a great fear of many motivated amateurs—he didn’t want to embarrass himself on Wednesday showing off his game in front of other people.
GolfGolf.com

2021 Northern Trust tee times: First round groupings for Thursday

The 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs finally get underway on Thursday with the opening round of the 2021 Northern Trust at Liberty National. You can find full first round tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Notable groupings for Northern Trust Round 1. Of the many notable...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Jordan Spieth goes from worrying about missing cut to back in the game at the Northern Trust

Jordan Spieth’s luck turned around in the second round of The Northern Trust. After opening the first round Friday with a 72, Spieth got back in the game with consecutive eagles — he holed out from the fairway on the par-4 fifth and holed a chip from the edge of the water on the par-5 sixth — and tied the course record himself at 62. That left him four behind, along with Brooks Koepka (64).
Jersey City, NJokcheartandsoul.com

2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs, Northern Trust odds: Proven expert reveals Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa golf picks

It’s a sprint to the finish — and a $15 million payday — as the FedEx Cup Playoffs tee off Thursday with the 2021 Northern Trust golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club. The event at the scenic course adjacent to the Statue of Liberty in Jersey City, N.J., is the first of three playoff events. The top-70 move on to the BMW Championship, and that will be trimmed to 30 for the Tour Championship. This is the fourth time the course has hosted the event, with Patrick Reed winning the last time, going 16-under par to win by one shot in 2019. Dustin Johnson is the defending Northern Trust champion after a stunning 30-under, 11-stroke victory at TPC Boston last year on his way to the FedEx Cup title.
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas tied for first-round lead at Northern Trust

Justin Thomas and Spain's Jon Rahm separated themselves from the pack late in the first round and carded rounds of 8-under 63 to share a three-shot lead Thursday at the Northern Trust at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J. Rahm played his final four holes at 3 under and finished...

Comments / 0

Community Policy