Restrictions along Canadian border extended again: COVID delta variant surge blamed

Restrictions along the Canadian border have been extended. This comes as cases of COVID-19 surge, and the delta variant has its way with several states struggling to vaccinate residents.

Calls for reopening have been loud over the last three months. However, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security tweeted that non-essential travel in Canada and Mexico were being restricted through September 21.

Officials said the extension was intended to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Specifically, the delta variant, which has proven difficult for communities in the southeast and other parts of the U.S. to tame. In fact, hospitalizations are surging in parts of the country where vaccinations lag – as breakthrough cases rule the day in those areas with significant vaccination.

Canada recently opened its border to Americans on August 9. Many were puzzled at the restriction instituted by the U.S., as many lawmakers in Congress and Senate called for reopening of the border.

Those traveling to Canada from the U.S. are expected to be vaccinated, according to officials. However, questions about how long the restrictions can be continued have loomed, as communities around those borders have expressed dire concerns about tourism and economic activity.

For now though, restrictions along the Canadian border will continue on the U.S. side, despite American ability to enter into the country if they’ve been vaccinated.

