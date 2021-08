The mother of Richard Okorogheye, the 19-year-old student who was reported missing in March and whose body was found two weeks later in Epping Forest, is backing a new blood donation campaign in his memory entitled ‘Bonded by Blood: A Mothers Story’.Prior to being reported missing, Richard had been isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, only leaving to go to hospital to receive blood transfusions for the sickle cell disorder he was living with.Bonded by Blood: A Mother’s Story, which is backed by Richard’s mother, Evidence Joel, will share 17 individual stories through a short film on how...