Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico. On the current forecast track, the powerful hurricane will have minimal direct impacts on our weather. However, any change in that track and a shift toward the east could dramatically change our forecast and impacts. We expect a high pressure system to control our weather through Monday. This will keep our region mostly dry and hot. Then a cold front will combine with moisture from the remnants of Ida to increase our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms during mid-week before drier air returns late in the week. Temperatures will remain hot and above normal through Monday with heat index values near 100 degrees in the afternoons. Highs will then drop to around normal from Wednesday through the end of the week.