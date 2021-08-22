Cancel
Rock Music

Megadeth Make Their Return to the Road: Set List, Videos

By Allison Rapp
 7 days ago
Megadeth launched their 2021 Metal Tour of the Year with fellow heavy metal band Lamb of God last night at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, Tex. A full set list and video from the show can be viewed below. The concert — the band's first since February 2020 —...

power96radio.com

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
