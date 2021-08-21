Cancel
Report: Emmitt Smith partnering with NASCAR drive Jesse Iwuji to form Xfinity Series team

By The Associated Press
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL legend Emmitt Smith is partnering with NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji to form a lower-level Xfinity Series team, according to a report by NBC Sports. Smith, 52, was a longtime running back for the Dallas Cowboys and rushed for more than 18,000 yards during his NFL career. He’s held the league’s record for all-time rushing yards since 2002. Iwuji, 34, played football for the Naval Academy before becoming an officer in the Navy Reserve and pursuing a career as a stock car racer.

