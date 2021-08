It's the first day of class, and the professor is going over the syllabus, expectations, and strategies to pass the course. He asks us to take out our course textbook. I could feel an overwhelming amount of shame set in as I sank into my chair. Even if I tried, I know I wouldn't be able to come up with enough money for it before the semester ends. The assignment is due next week. I look over my shoulder and ask someone if I can make a copy of their book. I'm already falling behind.