"upgraded from the transfer trades" is a pretty low bar

By Faz d. Hoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

We traded two guys who were mediocre rotation players and one guy who wasn't even that much and replaced them with two sure-fire starters. My concern isn't them as much as it is the three who are currently playing in NBA summer leagues and the questionable depth behind the starters.

virginia.sportswar.com

