One-of-seven Ferrari 599 SA Aperta for sale

When American philosopher George Santayana wrote in 1905 that "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it," we're certain he didn't realize people would repeat the past so soon. Over the weekend, as GM Authority reported, a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette owner in the San Francisco Bay area took his car to a regional dealer for an engine issue. He'd waited 11 months for his car to be delivered, and now the engine was making a ticking noise and suffered from hesitation during acceleration. The Drive spoke to the owner, who said the dealer got the car back to him the following day, fixed — the problem was a loose spark plug. When the owner, who goes by "tastysauce" on YouTube, checked out video from his car's Performance Data Recorder (PDR), he saw just how thorough the service department tested the fix: The tech took his car out for a lengthy test drive, doing more than 100 mph on his own, then racing a Dodge Charger on the highway and getting up to a PDR-indicated 147.6 miles per hour.