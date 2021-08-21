Cancel
Big E. Defeats Baron Corbin During WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show

By Brandon Ewing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday night during WWE SummerSlam’s kickoff show on Peacock, we saw Big E. defeat Baron Corbin in singles competition by pinfall with the “Big Ending”. Corbin stole Big E’s briefcase on SmackDown and was holding it hostage. Following the conclusion of the match, Big E. got his MITB briefcase back as he celebrated with the WWE Universe.

