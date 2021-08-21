Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE SummerSlam Results: Big E. vs. Baron Corbin

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is our play-by-play coverage of the WWE SummerSlam PPV event:. Big E caught him with a belly-to-belly suplex to start the match. Corbin fought back and sent him to ringside where he tossed him head first into the ring post. Corbin was sent into the ring post two more times. Corbin caught him in a leg submission, but Corbin got out of it. Corbin with Deep Six for 2. Big E won with the Big Ending.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baron Corbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Wwe Summerslam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin Proclaims His Financial Problems Are Over And He’s ‘Back’

Baron Corbin’s downward spiral was well-documented on WWE television. It all started when he lost the King of the Ring crown to Shinsuke Nakamura, and that apparently cost the former Mr. Money in the Bank hundreds of thousands of dollars. We’re not really sure how that math checks out, but Corbin had one terrible development after another. Now he’s back.
WWEBleacher Report

Roman Reigns' Next Feud, Heel Becky Lynch and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Friday's post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown was a strong show with some good matches and a few segments that kicked off some new feuds. Becky Lynch made her return to the blue brand and received a huge ovation. She was quickly confronted by Bianca Belair, Carmella, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan.
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

It’s another Friday night, and another episode of WWE Smackdown. We’re on the heels of a very financially successful if creatively divisive Summerslam event. The big news is Brock Lesnar returning and setting his sights on Roman Reigns. Brock and Roman have wrestled in the past, but Roman is a very different performer now and the dynamic of Roman as the Tribal Chief taking on the invading Beast Brock Lesnar could be interesting. To say nothing of Paul Heyman, who’s going to be a very intriguing part of this program. We also got the return of Becky Lynch, and she squashed Bianca Belair to win the title at Summerslam. The follow up to that moment is critical, with Bayley and Sasha Banks out of the equation for the moment there was literally not another viable singles wrestler on the women’s side of things, but how Belair responds to the loss as well as Becky’s attitude are going to be revealed tonight. Big E reclaimed his briefcase from Baron Corbin, but apparently Corbin had a very lucky week in Las Vegas gambling and will more or less be back to his uninteresting self tonight. We have no idea what’s up with the tag team title picture since the Usos retained the belts, but the Street Profits are the only other face team so unless Alpha Academy joins Brock to combat the Bloodline I imagine the Profits will start making moves towards the titles. There are currently no announced matches, but I’m sure we’ll get wrestling of some kind on the wrestling TV show. . . right? Anyway, that’s enough yacking from me, on with the show.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Kevin Owens Explains Why His Victory Over Baron Corbin On WWE SmackDown Was So Special

He did it for The Rock. He did it for Flex Kavana. On August 13, Kevin Owens faced Baron Corbin on SmackDown with the stipulation that if Corbin could beat him, he'd give him one thousand dollars. Baron has been down on his luck since losing his crown and is on the verge of filing for bankruptcy. Owens told Corbin, though, that a loss would mean he had to stop seeking money in the way he has and make something happen for himself.
WWEdailyddt.com

Baron Corbin: Horrible story, great character work

Professional wrestlers should be praised for great character work. Baron Corbin is a lightning rod in the WWE. So much so “The Authority” even blamed him for a tanking show in a segment we know is far from the truth. Now, he is playing a “Broke Corbin” character that is down on his luck. It is a character that has drawn a lot of attention because he is playing it well, even though the narrative of the angle is putrid at best.
f4wonline.com

Corbin debuts new 'Happy Corbin' persona on WWE SmackDown

Baron Corbin has unveiled his new 'Happy Corbin' persona. On tonight’s SmackDown, Corbin arrived in a Bentley and announced that he had won it big in Las Vegas and wanted to be referred to as Happy Corbin going forward. He cut a promo in the ring saying that he deserved his change in luck and asked Big E to come out. He offered Big E $100,000 dollars to sell the Money in the Bank briefcase to him. Big E refused and told Corbin to leave, which he did.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Planning Storyline Twist For Baron Corbin

There is a storyline twist coming soon for Baron Corbin, according to a report from PWInsider. According to the report, WWE apparently filmed a lot of content with Corbin in Las Vegas over the weekend. As seen in the videos and photo below, Corbin noted via Twitter that his luck turned around in Vegas after he made a fortune while gambling.
WWEPWMania

WWE Working Social Media Storyline With Baron Corbin In Las Vegas

Baron Corbin’s week at the casinos in Las Vegas has played out on his Twitter account and word is that this will be a social media storyline that ties into Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. You can see Corbin’s Vegas-related tweets below. PWInsider reports that this is a company social media...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Baron Corbin’s Luck Is Turning Around

That’s a new direction. There are all kinds of ways to present a wrestling storyline and some of them are a lot more successful than others. The sign of a good one though is that it makes you want to keep watching and see what happens. Every now and then, you see one of these take place and that is the case again. Now we might be seeing a new direction for the storyline.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Curtis Axel opens up on Baron Corbin

In recent months the character of Baron Corbin has totally changed, he has seen sensational twists but in some ways, he is more appreciated by the WWE Universe. The wrestler first lost the title of King and the crown against Shinsuke Nakamura and the company of Vince McMahon also included a particular storyline starring Corbin.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Plans For Baron Corbin’s Current Storyline

Things have not been going well for Baron Corbin ever since he lost his King of the Ring crown to Shinsuke Nakamura, and he’s been doing everything he can to get his life back on track. Recently Baron Corbin has been posting videos from Las Vegas on social media, and...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

New scenarios are planned for Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin's character has gone through a major shift in recent weeks and WWE has given him a peculiar and 'weird' role. The wrestler would have lost all his savings and investments and would struggle to make it to the end of the month (storyline of course) and in recent weeks he has made particular gestures such as the last one, namely that of stealing Big E's Money in the Bank briefcase.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE SmackDown Results August 27: Balor challenges Reigns

Following the newsworthy SummerSlam event last Saturday. Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar made their returns after a long absence at the event. Lynch returned and defeated Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women’s Title, and Lesnar returned and confronted Roman Reigns. WWE has advertised that the new SmackDown Women’s Champion,...
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy