WWE SummerSlam Results: Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The following is our play-by-play coverage of the WWE SummerSlam PPV event:. WWE Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle. Orton and Styles started things off. Orton got the advantage before Riddle was in and hit a splash for a near fall. Omos was in and beat down Riddle. Orton got the hot tag and hit a series of slams to Styles. Orton went for an RKO, but Omos pulled Styles out of the ring. Omos chokeslammed Riddle on the apron and AJ used the top rope to his advantage to Orton. Styles went for the forearm then Orton went for an RKO, but both were blocked. Styles got out of a roll up and Orton hit the RKO for the win.