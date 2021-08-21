Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE SummerSlam Results: Raw Tag Team Championship Match

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is our play-by-play coverage of the WWE SummerSlam PPV event:. WWE Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle. Orton and Styles started things off. Orton got the advantage before Riddle was in and hit a splash for a near fall. Omos was in and beat down Riddle. Orton got the hot tag and hit a series of slams to Styles. Orton went for an RKO, but Omos pulled Styles out of the ring. Omos chokeslammed Riddle on the apron and AJ used the top rope to his advantage to Orton. Styles went for the forearm then Orton went for an RKO, but both were blocked. Styles got out of a roll up and Orton hit the RKO for the win.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Randy Orton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Wwe Summerslam#Tag Team#Combat#Wwe Summerslam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEBleacher Report

Riddle Talks Record-Breaking WWE SummerSlam, RK-Bro, Brock Lesnar, Reigns, More

Riddle's success on the SummerSlam stage indicates he'll be a big star for years to come in WWE.Credit: WWE.com. WWE's highest-grossing and most-viewed SummerSlam of all time last weekend just so happened to be Riddle's first. After just over a year on the main roster, he and Randy Orton opened the show and defeated the duo of AJ Styles and Omos to become Raw tag team champions.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

How WWE's Matt Riddle And Randy Orton Actually Feel About Each Other In Real Life

WWE’s Matt Riddle and Randy Orton have been an odd couple on Monday Night Raw for some time now with their tag team RK-Bro. Sadly, it seemed that team-up might have officially come to an end in the latest episode after Orton finally snapped on Riddle and delivered an RKO that could spell the end of their friendship and alliance, and maybe even turn into a match at SummerSlam. The friendship may be dead on-camera, but are the two actually friends in real life?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Major ‘Heel Turn’ Rumor Leaks

Randy Orton and Riddle, collectively known as RK-Bro have been an extremely popular and fan-favorite combination since the team started to team up as a pair earlier this year. However, the duo weren’t always supposed to be a long-term team. This Vince McMahon health rumor recently stunned Randy Orton. During...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – SummerSlam Go-Home Build, R-K-Bro Reunites, Goldberg, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. – The WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network opens up with a video package on next week’s show. We’re live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE Raw: SummerSlam go-home edition

The 2021 edition of WWE SummerSlam is set for Saturday in Las Vegas. This week, the go-home show of Monday Night Raw was meant to build the energy of that major event. With Bill Goldberg and Bobby Lashley set to go face-to-face, there was a lot to look forward to during another episode of WWE Raw.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SummerSlam: Randy Orton And Riddle Vs. AJ Styles And Omos (RAW Tag Team Titles Match)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos. We go right to the ring and out first comes the team of Team R-K-Bro. Riddle is out on his scooter, and out comes Randy Orton to a big pop. They head to the ring together as fans cheer them on. Riddle leaps into the ring and the pyro goes off as he kicks his slides off. Orton joins him and hits the corner to pose while Riddle poses in the opposite corner. Out next are RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Randy Orton equals a record of The Undertaker

One of the greatest wrestlers currently at the top of the McMahon-owned federation, who currently holds the position of tag team champion of Monday Night Raw together with Riddle, is Randy Orton, now legendary wrestler of the WWE rings, who in just under 20 years inside the rings has already indelibly written his name among the legends of the number one federation in the world, with surprising victories and titled reigns.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Matt Riddle Says He Can Beat Up Roman Reigns In Real Fight

Matt Riddle recently spoke with Bleacher Report to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. Roman Reigns taking credit for the success of this year’s SummerSlam:. “No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it’s like when people say they’re...
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Stars During Smackdown

In major WWE contract news, it is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE have released Bronson Reed. Reed achieved his highest level of fame winning the WWE NXT North American Championship one-time. Did Vince McMahon ‘angered’ this NXT Star in a text message?. The full list of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Warned’ Fired WWE Tag Team

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail. Ronda Rousey match also outraged Vince McMahon. Former WWE Superstar Doug Basham believed his job was at risk after a conversation he had with Vince McMahon back in 2004. As part of the $1,000,000 Tough Enough series, contestants from the reality show participated in weekly challenges on WWE SmackDown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE Smackdown?

As many are now aware of due to the multitude of articles now flooding out about Sasha Banks breaking Covid protocol, we now have news on just when or if she will be seen in the ring again. You see, WWE takes things to extremes. While it’s always great to stay safe, Sasha going out to dinner may have cost her a career – or at least a few big paychecks as she had to miss SummerSlam and now so much more….The Rock New 2021 Deal With WWE Revealed.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy