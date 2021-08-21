Cancel
WWE

WWE SummerSlam Results: Eva Marie vs. Alexa Bliss

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is our play-by-play coverage of the WWE SummerSlam PPV event:. It started off slow then Marie hit Bliss with the doll then Bliss swarmed her with strikes. Bliss with a front flip splash for 2. Bliss sent her face first into the turnbuckle then missed Twisted Bliss for a near fall. The crowd was dead. Bliss won with a DDT.

Eva Marie
Alexa Bliss
#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Wwe Summerslam
