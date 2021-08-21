WWE SummerSlam Results: Eva Marie vs. Alexa Bliss

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss commented on wanting to try out acting, how she got involved in WWE, and more. She said,. “If I wasn’t in this industry, I don’t know, that’s tough. I went to school for diet after having my eating disorder. So I don’t know if I’d be working at an eating disorder clinic or if I’d be pursuing acting. I’m very introverted as a person. I don’t think I would be able to pursue acting if it wasn’t for breaking out of my shell in WWE. WWE will always be home. That’s always where I’ll be, but I would love to see what happens if I tried to go for acting. I’ve been working with an acting coach for the last ten months and everything I’m doing right now character-based wise is a lot of acting and a lot of fun. I would love to try that one day if the cards allow. That would definitely be a passion of mine. For now, WWE is home.”