A few weeks ago we published Pt. 1 of Tulane’s 2021 schedule breakdown and dropped our predictions for the non-conference portion of the year. Now we’re here to really dive into the meat of the Wave’s slate and break down just how well we think they’ll fare to start AAC play in October. The first four conference games feature tough opponents including the likes of Cincinnati and SMU. These contests will be tough but also crucial for the Wave in setting themselves up to compete toward season’s end.