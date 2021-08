Everyone knows their car needs a check-up or tune-up periodically, but even maintaining those regular visits to your dealership or mechanic may not prevent you from dealing with a very serious problem if you own a certain Chevrolet vehicle. GM recently announced the recall of one type of Chevy car, including all models from the past six years, due to a handful of reported incidents of the vehicle in question setting ablaze. Read on to find out if your car could be affected and what to do if so.