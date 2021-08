STAY INFORMED: WCCO Weather App | Live Radar | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday is shaping up to be an active weather day, with rain and severe weather likely across the state. Here is a look at the currently active weather alerts in Minnesota right now. (credit: CBS) ——– UPDATE (11:25 p.m.) — Some of the counties across southwest Minnesota have been dropped from the severe thunderstorm watch and are cleared from the hail, damaging wind & tornado threat but not flash flooding threat. The rest of the counties in pink are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 12 a.m. (Photo Credit: CBS) UPDATE (11:00 p.m.) — Another flash flood warning...