Justin Fields is fine after that vicious looking hit

By Windy City Gridiron
 7 days ago

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields took a scary looking hit against the Buffalo Bills that sent his helmet and headband flying, but he's fine. "It didn't really hurt, to be honest with you," Fields said at his post game presser. "I think the one thing that hurt was my helmet coming off and hitting me in the eye. But the actual hit, it wasn't that crazy." Fields had to have a small cut closed up, but that's the only injury he suffered after getting blasted by Bills linebacker Andre Smith.

