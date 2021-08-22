Cancel
Home Sweet Home Alone: The Home Alone Reboot Is About to Spread Some Holiday Cheer

By Michelle Siy
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the “Ber” months fast approaching, the holiday season is just around the corner. Before you know it, it’s time to gorge on those yuletide calories, knock back the spiked Eggnogs, and steer clear of nosy family members once again. If a Christmas edition of Family Feud were to be released with a category on annual Christmas traditions, it would not be surprising to find, “binge watch the Home Alone movies”, on the list of answers. The classic movie franchise has long been a holiday staple in homes all over the world. It contains a series of Christmas family comedy films that were created by the legendary John Hughes, who has been the master behind numerous Hollywood classics, such as the National Lampoon movie franchise, Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

