Home Sweet Home Alone: The Home Alone Reboot Is About to Spread Some Holiday Cheer

If one were to think about names of the most memorable comedians from the 21st century, it’s more than likely to find Adam Sandler make the cut. Most of the Hollywood actor’s hit movies have already become comedy cult classics that continue to be passed on from one generation to the other. Who could ever forget 90’s fan favorites, such as Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer, and 50 First Dates? The list continues to go on. Even though Sandler has already cemented his mark in the industry, there is no slowing him down anytime soon. He continues to innovate his craft and come up with new ideas, which fortunately means more movies to look forward to. One of those recent innovations came in the form of the other movie genres aside from the usual comedy. This was seen in Sandler’s acclaimed crime thriller, Uncut Gems, which made waves in 2019, and gained critics’ approval. After the success of the movie, Sandler continued to gain momentum, as his production company, Happy Madison Productions, extended its contract with Netflix for an additional four films. As a fan of the Sandman, it is most exciting to see him expand his repertoire, and create more films that are able to provide comic relief and stand the test of time.