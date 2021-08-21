Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fox, OR

Acosta: This is what really riles up Fox audience about Afghanistan

bluemountaineagle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Jim Acosta calls out Republicans who have "conveniently forgotten" that former President Donald Trump laid the groundwork for the US withdrawal in Afghanistan.

www.bluemountaineagle.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fox, OR
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Acosta
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's own security adviser blames him for Taliban surrender

President Biden has offered his most forceful defense yet of the nation’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, a withdrawal that most Americans support. At the same time, some of Donald Trump’s own top advisers are blaming Trump for much of the chaos now occurring in Afghanistan. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the situation.Aug. 20, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's Afghanistan 'catastrophe'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is a "Fox News Alert" another blow to Joe Biden moments ago by a 6/3 vote at the Supreme Court. They struck down the administration's latest eviction ban that eviction moratorium we have more on that later with Mark Meadows.
U.S. PoliticsVanity Fair

Joe Biden’s Afghanistan Nightmare Is Poised to Get Even Worse

Joe Biden strode into the East Room of the White House Thursday evening, set his remarks down on the podium, and looked up at the press. “Been a tough day,” he said, the words heavy. For much of the week, he and his administration had insisted that the situation was improving in Afghanistan—that what critics had likened to Saigon was turning into something more like the Berlin airlift. But as he faced the media Thursday following terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport that left more than 100 dead, including 13 American troops, he also confronted the limits of his control over the crisis playing out under his watch. “We’re outraged as well as heartbroken,” Biden said of the American and Afghan losses in Thursday’s ISIS-K attack.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden escalates his efforts to puncture the Fox News bubble

In a sense, Peter Doocy’s arrival in the White House press briefing room has been to his employer’s detriment. It used to be that Fox News could spend days condemning Democratic presidents for not responding to whatever controversy its hosts had been tumbling around in their rhetorical rock polishers. Now, though, there’s Doocy, who is regularly selected by White House press secretary Jen Psaki to ask questions probably in part so that the familiar process can be beheaded early. Her exchanges with Doocy drop into the political conversation like bang snaps, crackling with life for an instant before being forgotten, the gotcha almost always redirected to the junkyard.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Trump: Biden's Afghan crisis 'the dumbest move ever made in US history'

Former President Donald J. Trump told "Hannity" in an exclusive interview Thursday that President Joe Biden's intensifying Afghanistan crisis is the result of "the dumbest move ever made perhaps in the history of our country", adding that the Delaware Democrat has surrounded himself with "woke generals" who've shifted their priorities from national security to liberal politics.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

New York Magazine writer argues media worse for Biden than for Trump

A New York Magazine writer's argument that the media is worse overall for President Joe Biden than it was for his predecessor raised eyebrows on the right Thursday. While acknowledging a liberal bias in the mainstream media, writer Jonathan Chait argued the mainstream media's sharp coverage of Biden's chaotic Afghanistan troop pullout showed the press is more difficult overall on Democrats, while Republicans like former President Donald Trump can safely rely on a supportive conservative media ecosystem.

Comments / 6

Community Policy