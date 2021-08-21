Acosta: This is what really riles up Fox audience about Afghanistan

Joe Biden strode into the East Room of the White House Thursday evening, set his remarks down on the podium, and looked up at the press. “Been a tough day,” he said, the words heavy. For much of the week, he and his administration had insisted that the situation was improving in Afghanistan—that what critics had likened to Saigon was turning into something more like the Berlin airlift. But as he faced the media Thursday following terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport that left more than 100 dead, including 13 American troops, he also confronted the limits of his control over the crisis playing out under his watch. “We’re outraged as well as heartbroken,” Biden said of the American and Afghan losses in Thursday’s ISIS-K attack.