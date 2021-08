SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)– For the last three weeks it seems that Syracuse and Central New York has endured relentless heat and humidity. Most daytime highs have at least been in the 80s with some 90 degree heat sprinkled in. For ten days during this time, the temperature has failed to drop below 70 degrees! Going into the last weekend in August, Syracuse stood at the second warmest August on record.