Melanie Dallas: Community-based services meet people where they are
While I often write about current events or national health observances as a context for discussing some aspect of behavioral health, from time to time I like to write about specific programs provided by Highland Rivers Health. This is not an effort to "sell" Highland Rivers’ services, but rather to raise awareness of the unique role our agency has in the communities we serve as the state-designated behavioral health safety-net provider.www.dailycitizen.news
Comments / 0