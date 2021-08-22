Melanie Dallas: Community-based services meet people where they are

Do you want to take more accountability for your life? For most of us, the answer is a resounding yes. That’s the basis behind new social accountability app Honā. The app allows users to set a commitment and stake money on their success. If they achieve their goals, they get their money back and if they don’t, it goes into a community pot. This week The Bitcoin Bridge speaks to Honā’s founder George Siosi Samuels to find out more.