FICTION ... Parking Space: A Love Story! By Shelly Reuben

Those, who do not cherish the very artistry of writing often take it for granted. Like the oceans, seas, rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water are akin to the very flow of water. And no, we are not discussing the different signatures or penmanships. There is a deeper level of rhythm, beats, and syncopations, within the very dynamics of this art. Music and the writing arts go hand-in-hand. One performs water’s vibe. The other writes it out. Yet, even in a person’s vibe, and style, one can still see the traces of water’s element. Such serves as another testimony that through every moment, through every action, humanity subconsciously finds a way to connect with the natural flow of water. We can never escape from it; no matter how hard we try. Even in our rushed sense of state, there is always a moment in our lives, when we return back to that same place. Always!