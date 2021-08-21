Cancel
FICTION ... Parking Space: A Love Story! By Shelly Reuben

By Shelly Reuben
HuntingtonNews.Net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the front window of his third-floor apartment, Burgess Meekly had seen it all: Hector Van Hooft pontificating on the sidewalk…Maid Marion’s Coupe de Ville idling at the corner of 83rd Street…a man with a video camera interviewing the executive chef…a pretty blonde shadowing his every move…a fat man shouting instructions through a megaphone (Burgess recognized him as Cadogan McClure)…passive protestors becoming vociferous rioters…Lilly Snow striding down the sidewalk unconscious of danger (Burgess had called out his window and tried to warn her)…Maid Marion racing to Lilly’s rescue…Lilly, the TV reporter, and the blonde woman jumping into the Cadillac…and all four fleeing Chestnut Avenue like a rocket escaping the earth’s gravity.

