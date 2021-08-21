Cancel
Stephanie Grace: Scenes of stunning tragedy, and unthinkable cynicism

By STEPHANIE GRACE
NOLA.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvents in Baton Rouge last week played out on something of a split screen. On the one side were unspeakable images from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, as captured by reporter Andrea Gallo and photographer David Grunfeld: hope succumbing to stark reality when an effort to remove a COVID-19 patient’s ventilator failed; doctors and nurses coaxing the life back into a middle-aged man, only to lose him in the space of an hour or so; medical professionals doing everything in their power to save the lives of people who didn’t avail themselves of the free, highly effective vaccine, as they fight through anger, guilt and a slew of other emotions.

